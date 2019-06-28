Cross Training needs help to fill Bags Without Borders

Cross Training Ministries is in its 25th year of sports camp in the Bismarck area. Soon they will be heading to the Dominican Republic for a missions trip.



But this isn’t their first time going. Each year they’ve gone, they realized there was a huge need for necessity items like shoes, tooth brushes, hygiene products and toys.



This is how the Bags Without Borders program came about.



The Bags Without Borders program gives the community an opportunity to come together and fill bags with necessities to give to those in another part of the world. The distribution happens when more than 50 athletes travel to the Dominican Republic and share the bags with orphans and families with close to nothing.





















Cross Training partners with SCORE International who provides lodging and transportation for their trip.



In a recent Facebook post, Cross Training mentioned they need the community’s support. Their goal is to take 150 Bags Without Borders backpacks with them this year and need families to help fill bags.

They said it’s an incredible way to give back and provide a child with possibly their first ever present in their life. These kids have absolutely nothing and the Cross Training athletes will personally be distributing them. All bags need to be filled and returned by July 15th.

For more information on how to help the Bags Without Borders program, you can visit the Cross Training website or the Bags Without Borders site.

