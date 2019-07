Drenching rains hit Emmons County last night, dropping anywhere between 4.5 and 7 inches.



The Emmons County Emergency Manager says about a dozen homes have seepage and or water in their basement.



The slough on the east end of Strasburg is full and flowing north to Baumgartner Lake.



Baumgartner Lake flows into Beaver Creek in Linton.

In Linton there was short-term street flooding from the rain.



Red Cross cleanup kits were distributed by Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office.