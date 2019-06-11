Energy Transfer Donates $3 Million to City of Mandan

Dallas-based Energy Transfer donated $3 million dollars to the City of Mandan Tuesday.

The money will be used for various city projects including, possible park enhancements like a ticket booth and permanent decorative fence for the Main Street side of Dykshoorn Park and major reconstruction on the Mandan Library.

It will also go toward building a pavilion in Heritage Park to provide shelter for activities.

“We are very honored to receive this donation from Energy Transfer, and for their interest in helping us to continue to enhance our quality of life here in Mandan,” said Mayor Tim Helbling. “Mandan is a Main Street community and this donation will certainly go a long way in making our downtown a more attractive and more vibrant place.”