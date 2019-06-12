It’s National Camping Month

It’s a National Camping Month, which is why you should book your vacations ahead.

Now that summer is here, phones are ringing off the hook at campgrounds to secure a place for tents and RVs.

“You are away from everything. No one calls you or bothers you. It’s just fun to do. I mean you go to get away,” said Mike Elkins, Camper.

Camping is a family affair for Mike Elkins who lives in Dickinson, North Dakota.

“I make it down here two or three times a year to camp here at Sibley,” said Elkins.

To secure his spot, he planned well in advance, which is critical, especially here at General Sibley Park and Campground.

“We generally book up a week or two in advance. If it is a holiday weekend definitely book as soon as you can. If you have a specific site that you want then that makes it even trickier because some people want to be on the water, some people want to be by the bathroom and the playgrounds,” said Martha Willand, Facilities Specialist at General Sibley Park and Campground.

Weekdays may be quiet and weekends may be busy, but once at full capacity, there is no more space available.

“We have 113 RV sites here and generally those are filled every single weekend. In the tent area, there might be 10 to 15 groups, so on average, we will have 400 to 500 people here every weekend,” said Willand.

As for Elkins, he wouldn’t miss it for the world to get away from reality for a few days.

Labor day weekend is peak season, so book now to avoid disappointing your friends and family.