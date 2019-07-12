It’s time for the Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

Are you an entrepreneur wanting to start a business and looking for some financial support? Consider entering the 2nd annual Mandan Business Pitch Challenge.

It’s a competition where people pitch their business ideas in front of a panel of judges for cash awards, loan eligibility and other prizes. You’re judged based on your business’s ability to impact Mandan, its creativity and scalability.

It’s the only competition of its kind so far in North Dakota.

Of the 11 entrants last year, six have opened or announced the opening of their businesses. And, if commercial real estate activity is any indication, business is growing in the Mandan area.

“The state of the commercial real estate in the city of Mandan is really healthy. There are a few new buildings that are popping up and you see dirt moving around the community,” said Bismarck Mandan Chamber Vice President Nathan Schneider. “So, you see new buildings coming up. There is also some new availability of some existing buildings which is always good because you want some of that availability.”

The deadline for entries in the business pitch challenge is October 1st.

You can read and download the details and application materials here. (http://www.cityofmandan.com/businesspitch)