Kids learn about kindness at summer camp

by: Nicci Johnson

Kindness is Key.. well .. at least that’s what they say at Camp Kindness.

Two hundred and thirty-two kids attended Camp Kindness today at Grimsrud Elementary.

They had 75 volunteers and had been planning it since April.
Between donations and ticket sales they raised 10 thousand dollars.
It’s their 4th year and biggest camp yet.

One of the Co-Chairs of the event, Sue Skalicky said It’s like Vacation Bible School, on steroids.

It sounds like they’ve outgrown Grimsrud and hope to have a larger location… next year.

The kids at Camp Kindness received little fuzzballs (Warm Fuzzies) that have strings on them. They take a piece of yarn out of the ball, demonstrating they have warm fuzzies and say something nice to that person. This is a way to show kindness toward others at camp.

