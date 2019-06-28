Minor injuries after charter bus crash on I-29

The Bismarck Police Chief gave a special thank you to the community today for helping find LeahMae. He says the new crime watch system is a huge help in catching criminals quicker.

There are six sections in town, all with block captains that report when there's an Amber Alert or any other kind of suspicious activity. Chief Draovitch said he wants criminals to be scared to come to this town since there are so many eyes watching everywhere. And we have our community to thank for that.