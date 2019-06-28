Minor injuries after charter bus crash on I-29

Five passengers were injured after a charter bus accident.
The charter bus, owned by Richards Transportation Service Inc. out of Moorhead, was northbound on I-29 from the Dakota Magic Casino at 65 miles per hour in a construction zone.
The driver of the bus, identified as Dale Curfman, 84, failed to negotiate the end of the construction zone near mile marker 45 on I-29 and struck crash barrels protecting the concrete jersey barrier.
This caused minor damage to the bus but did sever the brake lines causing them to leak all air out of the reservoirs and disabled the bus.
The crash barrels were destroyed, and debris was sent into both north and southbound lanes, which lead to a separate property crash.
The passengers suffered from minor injuries, none were transported to the hospital.