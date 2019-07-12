ND charity hosts annual golf tournament

31:8 Project’s 2nd Annual Golf Tournament is taking place July 15th.

All funds raised will go towards 31:8 Project’s continued work of providing educational awareness on human trafficking in North Dakota.

The KX News team will be playing in the tournament, to show our support for such a worthwhile cause.

31:8 Project was created to “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves,” in regards to human trafficking.

Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start and lunch at 1:00 p.m., followed by prizes and awards.

For more information check out their page here.