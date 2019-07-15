New Details in B52 Emergency Landing in England

More details have been released about an emergency landing of a Minot-based B-52 bomber in England last month.

An article in the online military magazine called Defence Blog quotes several crew members at R.A.F. Mildenhall who responded to the emergency call from the bomber.

This is a photo from that magazine, showing fire crews responding to the B-52 immediately after landing.

An engine fire had to be extinguished, and the crew of the bomber had to be evacuated by the English airmen.

There were no injuries in the incident.

You might remember this was on June 17th, the same day that the Russian military released this video – showing a B-52 from Minot being confronted by a Russian fighter jet.

The Russians said the bomber was flying directly toward Russian airspace, but the bomber did not actually leave international airspace.