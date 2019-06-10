Non-profit trains animals to help people in need

“Some of the things that affect me in my day to day life, I guess would be the nightmares,” said Jeremiah Erickson, veteran.

Serving our country is an honor in itself, with many benefits. But for many that come home, they are left with PTSD. That’s what happened to 37-year-old Jeremiah Erickson.

“The feelings of weightlessness I guess and being thrown. As crazy as it may sound the trigger recoil and smell coming back,” said Erickson.

He served eight years in the armed forces beginning at the age of 19 and when he got home he needed help. That’s what led him to Service Dogs For America.

At Service Dogs for America, Dogs are specifically trained to meet the needs of their human when it comes to PTSD, Seizures, diabetes, and mobility assistance.

The facility trains 36 to 42 dogs a year and the animals choose their human. They get animals from rescue organizations, donations, and breeders. The non-profit was founded in 1989 and is the only non-profit provider of service dogs in North Dakota.

“We jokingly say that service dogs bring independence with a leash. That means people who can not fully live their lives with their current situations can live their lives like anyone else. Without a doubt service dogs change lives,” said Jenny Brodkorb, Executive Director of Service Dogs for America.

It was a true match made in heaven for Erickson and his dog Ida.

“If she knows I am having my nightmares she will wake me up, in public, she creates that path of barrier between myself and anybody.

Erickson works as a client service coordinator at the same place he was matched with Ida, Service Dogs for America. Each day is a challenge but with Ida by his side it gets easier and easier.

KX News is hosting a Fuzz Butt Strutt to help benefit Service Dogs for America. If you’d like to get involved click here.

For more information on how to get a service dog click here.