Operation Dry Water Scheduled

July 5th through the 7th, Operation Dry Water will once again take effect across all the waterways of North Dakota.

It’s part of a nationally coordinated effort to increase knowledge about the dangers of boating under the influence.

Alcohol and drug use impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time.

85% of drowning victims nationwide were not wearing a life jacket.

71% of deaths nationwide occurred on boats where the operator had not received boating safety instruction.

Game and Fish Department’s game wardens will once more be focused on the water, informing boaters about safe boating practices, and removing impaired operators from the water.