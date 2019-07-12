Priest accused of sexual assault by Belcourt woman

Kateri Marion, right, appears at a news conference in Fargo, N.D. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, to talk about a civil lawsuit that she plans to file against a former North Dakota Roman Catholic priest and other church officials over alleged sexual abuse. Marion says she came forward publicly to help other alleged victims and give them strength to talk about it. The 33-year-old Marion says the church “was my everything” and she was scared to come forward. One of her lawyers, Tim O’Keefee. is seated to her right. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

A woman who says she was sexually abused is filing a civil complaint against her alleged abuser and the Fargo Diocese.

Kateri Marion stated that her alleged abuser was a priest at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Belcourt.

“My church was my everything. They were my family and they were all I had. And when I came forward they left me…in despair… to pick up the pieces myself,” said Kateri Marion/Abuse Victim.

A spokesperson for the Diocese said they were notified of the allegations and contacted the Belcourt Police Department the same day.

The lawsuit, which seeks at least $50 thousand in damages, has not yet been filed.

The Fargo Diocese says they removed the priest from his duties.