Priest accused of sexual assault by Belcourt woman

A woman who says she was sexually abused is filing a civil complaint against her alleged abuser and the Fargo Diocese.
Kateri Marion stated that her alleged abuser was a priest at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Belcourt.
“My church was my everything. They were my family and they were all I had. And when I came forward they left me…in despair… to pick up the pieces myself,” said Kateri Marion/Abuse Victim.
A spokesperson for the Diocese said they were notified of the allegations and contacted the Belcourt Police Department the same day.
The lawsuit, which seeks at least $50 thousand in damages, has not yet been filed.
The Fargo Diocese says they removed the priest from his duties.