Hello everyone…

It’s going to be a pretty quiet weekend on the weather front.

But once the weekend ends, that’s wen things will get interesting.

Here’s my thinking right now…

The Storm Prediction Center is also seeing the chance for severe weather on Monday as they have put most of the area in a slight risk on Monday…

Here’s a look at the future radar for late Monday night with storms still impacting western areas…

Stay with the KX Storm Team for the latest on this developing situation.