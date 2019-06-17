Robert’s Sunday Weather Blog 6-16-19

Vision Zero is a state-wide initiative with one goal. To have Zero fatalities on North Dakota Roads. While that may be a lofty one, the DOT tells us even one death is too many. However, 2019 is on pace to be deadlier than the year before. Now, the "Vision" needs your help.

(Sgt. Wade Kadrmas/ND Highway Patrol) "Speeding, right of way, seatbelts, driving impaired, distracted driving". Sergeant Wade Kadrmas has seen is all. (Sgt. Wade Kadrmas/ND Highway Patrol) "The crashes come down to driver error and a driver making the wrong decision." He's frustrated, because most deaths on North Dakota Roads could be prevented. Of this year's fatal crashes nearly 70 percent were not wearing their seat belt. There have been 38 motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota, a 46% increase compared to this time last year. (Sgt. Wade Kadrmas/ND Highway Patrol) "What is sad to me is that there is 38 families with relatives that are affected by those fatalities." Ashlee Doan is with the DOT and Vision Zero Initiative. She too gets frustrated. (Ashlee Doan/NDDOT Safety Public Information Specialist) "It is heartbreaking when we see a crash report come in." She says the DOT, Highway patrol, and the Health Department have put their heart and soles into this Vision Zero strategy, but at the end of the day It's up to you. (Ashlee Doan/NDDOT Safety Public Information Specialist) "We can't make peoples decisions for them, and it's all about choices and personal responsibility." (Sgt. Wade Kadrmas/ND Highway Patrol) "It doesn't take long for a person to reach over and buckle their seatbelt."