Robert’s Sunday Weather Blog 6-16-19

I have sad news…this will be my final blog post…

…this Spring.

That’s because next weeks entry we’ll be in summer!!!!!

Unfortunately…temperatures won’t be “summer-like” anytime soon according to the climate prediction center…

Here’s a look at temperatures over the next 10 days…the theme…below normal…

Here’s a peek at the 7-day forecast for Bismarck…as you can see a chance for rain is present almost every day…

For Minot, it’s pretty much the same thing…a chance at a shower or thunderstorm each day with slightly cool temperatures…

Have a great week…talk to you in the summer!

