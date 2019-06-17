Robert’s Sunday Weather Blog 6-16-19

I have sad news…this will be my final blog post…
…this Spring.
That’s because next weeks entry we’ll be in summer!!!!!
Unfortunately…temperatures won’t be “summer-like” anytime soon according to the climate prediction center…
Here’s a look at temperatures over the next 10 days…the theme…below normal…
Here’s a peek at the 7-day forecast for Bismarck…as you can see a chance for rain is present almost every day…
For Minot, it’s pretty much the same thing…a chance at a shower or thunderstorm each day with slightly cool temperatures…
Have a great week…talk to you in the summer!