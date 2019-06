Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds by late afternoon and a hit or miss rain shower/thunderstorm. Highs return to the 70s with a light westerly and northerly wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Lows cool to the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a very small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Warmer highs in the 70s and 80s.

Friday: A 40% chance for thunderstorms. Some may become strong to severe. Highs heat to the 80s.