Supreme Court: No warrant generally needed to draw blood in drunk driving cases

American men live sicker and die younger than women, that's according to Men's Health Network.

June is Men's Health Month, so Becky Farr looks into the importance of establishing and maintaining good health for men.

According to the CDC, women are twice as likely to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventive services than men are.

"Speaking as a man, speaking as a father, a son, and as a husband, I would agree with the fact that men generally don't like to go to the doctor," Dr. Ira Michaelson said.

Men's Health Network reports that men are more susceptible to injuries, cancer, and heart disease.

"The great American killer today, in 2019, is still coronary artery disease," said Dr. Michaelson. "We lose a million a year to coronary disease."

He said the disease is a result of lifestyle, for example, poor diet and lack of physical activity. He said those bad habits have also been linked to many other diseases or conditions.

"Lifestyle has now made us a nation where one out of three is diabetic and where one out of three now has a fatty liver, which is the precursor to liver sclerosis. So it's the 'great' lifestyle that we lead," said Michaelson.

Dr. Michaelson said the number one way for most men to improve their health is simple, get to to the doctor.

"Get regular check-ups, even when you're feeling well," he advised. "Just as we have cars and trucks and get them oiled and get the battery checked, etc, I think it's important to take care of the body."

He said general advice is to stay away from fatty and processed foods, be conscious of calories consumed in drinks, and work towards some sort of physical activity every day, especially cardio.

An exercise physiologist said that's important to remember since most men seem to favor strength training instead.