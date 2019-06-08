The 26th annual Buggies N Blues event is taking over Main Street in Mandan

It’s a two-day weekend event filled with food, music, and classic cars. The event is put on by the Mandan Progress Organization.

This year organizers added 33 additional vendors in the park, and they will be bringing in the DeLorean time machine from the movie “Back to the Future”.

The car show will have 450 cars on display. Organizers say it’s all for the benefit of the city.

“Funding for it goes back into the community. in the form of entertainment at the park, scholarships, the Mandan Progress Organization. The MPO use their funding for updating Christmas decorations and things for the city. So the funding goes back into the community,” said Vernon Cernak, Co-Chair of Buggies N Blues.

The event will last until 11 p.m. tonight. There is a five dollar admission fee.

Tomorrow is free and will last until 5:00.