Williston ranks high as a city with drivers who have suspended licenses

Williston has the distinction of being the top city in North Dakota in terms of share of suspended driver’s licenses in the state.

In addition, Williston’s numbers have earned it 2nd place in a list of the top 20 cities in the nation with high shares of suspended or inactive licenses.

Vehicle insurance information website Insurify analyzed data based on insurance quote applications it has received compared to population data for cities and states.

Based on that criteria, Insurify says 13.5 percent of drivers in Williston have a suspended license and 34.5 percent of drivers in the city have a prior driving violation.

While Williston holds the second spot on the national list, Reston, Virginia takes the top position with nearly 15 percent of drivers in that city having a suspended license.

You can read the complete list and its methodology here.