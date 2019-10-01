Skip to content
Veterans Voices
Veterans Voices: Bottineau veterans share stories about their service and life
Veterans Voices: Bottineau Veterans
Decades later, Michigan veteran carries burden of WWII
Veterans Social Group Inspired By Community Support
Veterans Voices: 1st Lt. Bombardier/Navigator Eddie Schmidt
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Veterans Voices: Retired Staff Sgt. Jessica Petrick
Veterans Voices: Sgt. Major Tony Hillig
Deported combat veterans open their doors to former soldiers in exile
Veterans Voices: Retired Sgt. Major Tony Hillig
Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor
Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club
Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life
D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time
‘Life’s not over’: Disabled veteran dedicates life to lifting up others
92-year-old veteran dances his way through Navy service
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
KX News Trending Stories
North Dakota Record Broken for Largest Walleye Caught
Weather
Manager accused of stealing $100,000 from Minot business
Act of kindness caught on camera at Lincoln County Courthouse in SD
Former treasurer accused of embezzling over $10K
Stories of Service
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Paul Dorsey - Cold War to Desert Storm
Video
William "Bill" Worley - Vietnam Veteran
Video
Jerry Malone - Vietnam Veteran
Video
