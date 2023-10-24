NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) As part of our Veteran’s Voices initiative, we are showcasing businesses that support our veterans. 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is one business that is doing their part in honoring veterans.

“On November 11, we have $30 free play for all veterans that come in and show proof of prior service or a fraternal veterans organization, plus on November 11, we have our 80’s concert and veterans will get buy one ticket, get one free,” said Patrick Packineau, Chief Operating Officer of 4 Bears Casino & Lodge. “We just want to make sure they (veterans) have a place to come, and they can enjoy themselves on their special day, and we’re always honoring them.”

The casino also has other promotions going on like the 2023 Jeep Rubicon giveaway. They will also be giving away a trip to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. If you’re not a rodeo fan or veteran, but you are a football fan, they are giving away trips to Las Vegas and Minneapolis to attend NFL games.

Visit 4 Bears Casino & Lodge online to see more promotions and upcoming events.