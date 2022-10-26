BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Throughout our nation’s history, veterans have shaped our country into what it is today.

To recognize veterans, many of us go to cemeteries, memorials, or hold family gatherings.

During this month on KX News, we listen to our Veteran’s Voices to hear their experience, learn from them and honor their service.

On Wednesday, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with one Dickinson veteran, who is simply proud to be a veteran.

David Logosz served from 1969 to 1971. He was active in the Vietnam War as a sniper with the 25th infantry division.

Logosz tells us the community in our state is very open and supportive of patriotism.

He and his wife built the Stark County Veterans Memorial in Dickinson, and he says it has been a success.

It reminds him of what is so great about serving.

“Oh, I had so many memories. The invasion into Cambodia stands out the most,” Logosz told us.

Logosz says when he returned home to Dickinson, he was treated very well, compared to how veterans were treated in other parts of the country during the Vietnam War.