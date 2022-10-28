BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Meet Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock Senior, North Dakota National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader.

He knew he wanted to join the military since he was a kid and explored the opportunities military service provided.

“When I joined the National Guard, I was looking for more adventure opportunities, a chance to get to see the world,” Binstock said.

He comes from a military family. His dad and brothers all served in the Army.

“Being a veteran is not only fulfilling as far as what it means to be a veteran but just the accomplishments as the military as a whole have accomplished,” Binstock said.

In 2003 he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“It was the early stages of The War on Terrorism and North Dakota definitely did a great job. I had a great experience when we deployed. I deployed as a Squad Leader at that time, which is an E6, a Staff Sergeant,” Binstock said.

In 2011, he was deployed to Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom.

“It was a great mission. We had construction jobs all over Kuwait both for the military and some for the Kuwait Military of Defense,” Binstock said.

But there’s more to learn about Binstock. As the Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader, he’s been a frequent participant in the National Guard Bureau’s state partnership program.

This endeavor pairs the North Dakota National Guard with three foreign nations. This partnership allows for collaboration and joint efforts with foreign countries providing training in construction and combat engineering, medical, chaplain, and as well as military disaster response.

“The countries we partner with are Ghana, Togo, and Benin all located in West Africa,” Binstock said.

He assumed a leave of absence from his civilian job with the US Department of Homeland Security to accept this new position.

This Saturday when he formally assumes duties as the North Dakota National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, he will make history as the first non-commissioned officer to serve in both positions. The Senior Enlisted Leaders position is part-time while the State Command Sergeant Major job is full-time.

