Veterans Voices: finding direction after the military

Photo submitted by Brett Wold.

In honor of all veterans who served, we continue to share the stories of our community veterans in a special series called Veterans Voices.

Becky Farr has the story of a Minot man who applies his military experiences to everyday life.

“I like to help people, specifically veterans,” Brett Wold said.

After six years in the Air Force and about a decade of different jobs, he’s found his way to Job Service North Dakota.

He’s the Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist. He works with disabled Vets, to find the best way to transition into civilian life.

He said, “I just realized that this is something that I wanted to do.”

His calling to the military was the same way—he realized enlisting in the Air Force was the path for him.

“It really helped me kind of grow into who I am as a person and kind of figure out the direction I wanted to go in life.”

Thanks to his experiences as an airman, the good and the bad, he’s found a new direction.

“Going overseas, it really changed your perspective on things and how you think about your future and where you want it to go,” said Wold. “When I got out, it really helped me figure out the next steps and I ended up getting married and having two kids.”

The military helped him, and now, he’s the one helping others.

“When they come in, everybody needs something different.”
He’s the go-to guy to help break down the barriers for disabled vets looking to join the workforce.

In just over two months on the job, he’s helped more than 30 veterans.

It could be resume writing, interview prep, skill identifying, or just being someone to talk to .. because Veterans voices are valued.

Wold said he does brief with veterans as they separate from the military, but many vets aren’t aware that they can go back to Wold or to Job Service long after they’ve separated.

If you’d like to learn more about services through job service give a call at 701-857-7565 or click here.

