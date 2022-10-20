MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After serving his country as a military policeman for ten years in the United States Air Force, he is now spending his time advocating for veterans’ mental health, as well as as a community activist.

In Thursday’s Veterans Voices, Kyara Brown explores the life and service of Evan Hunt.

There are many reasons why veterans decide to fight for our country.

For Evan Hunt, the day of September 11, 2001, was his.

“I didn’t know a lot about the military when I was a child. But after September 11th, is when I decided to enroll. The military seemed like a viable career, but it was also something that I felt like was a duty,” said Evan Hunt, U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Being an air force police officer takes a combination of mental and physical strength because it’s their job to protect fellow airmen.

He was responsible for missile and nuclear security and defending air bases around the globe.

“After technical training, I went to Turkey in the middle east. After that, I went to Herbert field in Florida which was a great assignment, and many deployments from there. From Iraq to Columbia, natural disasters. And after that it was Minot,” said Hunt.

He realized the magic very quickly in Minot.

One of his last missions that sparked his community activism, was helping with the 2011 flood.

Hunt said, “That was the last real mission I was a part of was the flood relief. And I think getting with the community in Minot, how they bonded together, and really made that a tragic situation a success because it was mitigated, people were taken care of, and there were a lot of volunteers.”

Hunt retired from the air force in 2012 and immediately jumped into advocating for other veterans and started giving back to his community.

He serves as the Vice President for the Ice-Cold Ryders, a non-profit motorcycle club that takes pride in helping Minot and surrounding areas become better places for children to grow up.

“Multiple of us were on active duty. Some are still active some are still veterans. A lot of our work stems from community involvement. So, since we love motorcycles and our community, why not put them together? The most affected population here needs the most attention. And I would say that would be underprivileged kids. So, a lot of our work is aimed towards underprivileged kids,” Hunt explained.

He also is an advocate for Veterans’ mental health.

He knows firsthand the sacrificial toll fighting for our county can take on a person and wants veterans to know they are not alone.

“I can’t stress enough the mental health aspect of being a veteran. Veterans are at risk of suicide, substance abuse, spousal abuse. Get the help you need. The national crisis hotline for Veterans is 988 option 1. Use it, you are not alone,” Hunt said.

He believes that together, through community service, we can all make this world a positive space for veterans and their mental health.

Hunt is a father of all boys and enjoys putting smiles on people’s faces through music.

He’s also a DJ in the Magic City.