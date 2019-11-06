Veterans Voices: Retired CMSgt. James Henderson

Here at KX News we’re proud of our armed forces, and the Veterans that have served our country.

That’s why over the next month, we’re telling stories of our local community Veterans in a special series called Veterans Voices.

Tonight on KX News at 10, we hear from Retired CMSgt. James Henderson. The story of how he served his country and his dedication that extended beyond the military.

“It meant that I served my country. It meant that it was my way out of poverty and it meant that now, the experience that I had in the military, I can tell other people that are in the congregation that are military. This is how you excel,” said CMSgt. Henderson.

Join us tonight at 10 as reporter PJ Walker shares Henderson’s story.