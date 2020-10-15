Veterans Voices: Retired veterans married for over 40 years spent more than half that serving their country

“We were both in Oklahoma at Altus Air Force Base and that was my first duty assignment, and we worked in the same building — and I didn’t care for him much at all,” said Juliet Davis, retired SSgt.

The year was 1978, and although Staff Sergeant Juliet Davis says she wasn’t too fond of him, things turned around quickly.

She added, “Our first date was Valentine’s Day, 1978, and we got married a year later.”

At the time, Master Sergeant James Davis had served in the military for 10 years. After marrying, the true test began.

For some, both spouses being in the military can be tricky. Traveling to different bases, deployments and, of course, children. But the Davis’ made it work.

“We went to work every day, we had daycare. We went to work, come home and pick her up, we had dinner, do homework,” said the retired Master Sergeant.

But the next stop on their journey, to Minot Air Force Base, would come along with some challenges. A new base meant a different command. The dental assistant, Juliet, says new exercise procedures and protocols made it difficult to spend time with the people she loved.

“We would have to be in the building just waiting around and our daughter would spend a lot of time with a babysitter,” added Juliet.

Juliet decided to leave the Air Force after eight years, but her service didn’t stop there. She went back to work in civil service for 30 years and her husband didn’t follow too far behind, retiring after 24 years and also going back to work on the base as a civilian for another 23 years.

The Davis’s celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary earlier this year and gave a little insight on what has helped them over the years.

She added, “What made it work was every step along the way, we met great people from Gospel Tabernacle. We got into the church and we found a family here, and because we found that family it made life easier.”

And even after 41 years, half of those which they spent serving their country, they say they wouldn’t change a thing.

“It was like a family like I said. I loved it, and I would do it again because that’s where I met my wife,” he said.

The Davis’s have a son and daughter. They say they are enjoying retirement and spending time with their five grandchildren, who live in Minot as well.