10 percent of North Dakota’s population falls below the poverty line

More than 79-thousand people live below the poverty line in North Dakota, according to Welfare.org. That’s 10 percent of the population in North Dakota.

That means they make less than 32,000 a year. One woman says she has been on the other side, and has dealt with poverty first hand.

“What poverty is to us is somebody who struggles to put food on the table, shelter just pay their bills on a regular basis.” says Willy Soderholm



To be considered for government assistance, a family of four must make below 32,000 dollars a year.



“We see roughly around 2,000 clients a year coming into our agency, and I would have to say about 80-90 percent are in poverty.” he says



The program director at Community Action Partnership says she knows that feeling all to well.

“When me and my children were in the YWCA shelter, it helped have a roof over our head. And then I actually received services from different agencies.” says Missy Barnett

“Those services helped her get on her feet, and provide a better life for her two children.”

She adds, “When I got a job it was a different story.”



After getting a job, and going back to school, Missy said she wanted to commit her life to helping families that weren’t in the best situations.



“I lived it and I knew it was my life. I knew this is where I wanted to be. This was my career and I want to retire with that.” says Barnett



Missy says she thinks poverty will always be an issue, but there are solutions that she thinks would make the crisis better.

“I feel that minimum wages needs to be higher. The benefits, you know it all goes with whoever handles that part. They need to..I think the guidelines need to be upped a little bit and that would really help.”



But until then, shes dedicated to helping people in need.

To find a list of resources that can help you, or someone you know, CLICK HERE.