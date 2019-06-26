Fireworks fundraising efforts nears its goal

Earlier this month, KX News reported on the Minot Fireworks Association and its dedication to making sure fireworks are set off every Independence Day from the Nodak Speedway.

With help from the community, the organization is just $2,000 short of its $13,000 goal.



The amount raised so far IS enough to be able to host the fireworks display, but reaching the goal will make for a bigger, better, and brighter show.



Plus, the team that builds the fireworks has all the materials on hand to be able to add more and more flare as the funds come in.



“We’re pulling from as many different resources as we can,” Minot Fireworks Association president, Adam Dyess, said. “Most of it is coming from local businesses and individuals that wanted to give something, but a lot of it is also coming from our GoFundMe account which is still active, and donations through cashwise and a few other little things that we’ve done.”

People can donate on GoFundMe all the way through July 4 or at the register at Cashwise foods.



Donors of $500 or more will get 5 VIP passes for a special parking spot and viewing area, snagging the best seat in the house.



The first 500 kids who get to the fireworks will get special fireworks viewing glasses thanks to Neiss Impressions.