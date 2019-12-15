10th Annual RC Race in Minot

Christmas is quickly approaching and one racing community is helping put gifts under the tree.

Every year, racers around North Dakota, Montana, and even Canada come together to race R-C cars, or little race cars, in Minot.

This is a mini 2-day tournament, and the top three winners will be awarded a trophy and a little prize money to take home, but, this year, they raised their efforts and all proceeds from concessions and a part of the prize money will be used to benefit kids in the community with gifts to place under the tree this Christmas

“This is so much fun, knowing that this is beneficial, but to also hang out with all of our friends and we get to see a bunch of people from Canada, Montana, South Dakota, so it’s just an all-around great thing.” says Jordan Sveet, RC Driver

