11-year-old starts fundraiser to help young girls

A local sixth-grader had a small idea that’s turning into something big.

She’s collecting donations to help girls in her age group feel more comfortable.



Eleven-year-old Victoria Vadala started the fundraiser just last week.



She’s collecting small purse-like bags and monetary donations so that she can fill the bags with liners, pads, and underwear in a range of sizes that she will then donate to the middle and high schools in Minot and Minot Air Force Base.



“It’s called project code red,” said Victoria.

She started Project Code Red to help girls in, what sometimes, can feel like a helpless situation.

“It’s a small, repurposed Ipsy bag and we are filling it with girls hygiene products and a new pair of underwear.”



It started when her mom saw a feminine care pouch on Pinterest. She then thought to make one for Victoria.

Amber Vadala said, “Her immediate question to me was, what about other girls?”

“I wondered if the girls in my school were able to have the same resources or be able to talk to people about what they were going through,” added Victoria, “or if it just happened at school and if they had something prepared.”



It led to a simple ask on Facebook, and Amber said, “From there, it just boomed.”



In about a week’s time, Victoria has 80 bags she’ll be able to donate and she’s halfway to her 500 dollar goal to buy the products to fill them.



Her hope is to help any girl, within every middle and high school in Minot, feel confident about the changes that come.

“It’s super awkward,” she said, “not being able to say stuff or have anything to help you go through that type of issue.”



By October first, she wants these bags to sit in the nurses’ office, ready to go.



“That’s kind of the purpose, is that they’re discreet and it’s not embarrassing walking down the hall with a ginormous pad,” said Amber.



And if she gets enough, Victoria will send them over to the YWCA.

“The fact that she just popped this idea out of herself, the kind spirit that she has inside of her,” her mom said. “The fact that she broke her wrist and the very next day she was like ‘let’s go get this stuff!’ And she stuffs them. She sits there at night with her little broken wrist, stuffing these things, and she’s excited about it.”



It’s really easy to donate – you can do it on Project Code Red Minot’s Facebook page, send the stuff directly to them, or Amber and Victoria will come to pick up the pouches.



The perfect size is Ipsy bags, but any smaller-sized pouch will work.