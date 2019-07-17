911 Operators say the more information, the better

911 dispatchers are eager to help people in an emergency, but sometimes, they can be overwhelmed with calls.

The apartment fire in Mandan and the Trinity Hospital explosion are all incidents where dispatchers handled a sudden surge in calls.



Local 911 operators encourage you to call if you see something dangerous or important, but say– keep your reports focused.

“We ask them exactly whats going on and depending on what that emergency might be, depending if it’s a medical emergency, an explosion of some sort, a fire, anything that they can give us that will direct us to know who we should send and how many units to send on those kind of things. That’s what’s important to us.” says Barb McPeak.

The dispatch manager also says you should provide your name and a callback number, in case police have further questions.