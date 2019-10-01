12th Annual Parkinson’s Symposium held today

MINOT — More than 10 million people are living with Parkinson’s Disease and every year another approximately 60,000 are diagnosed, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Today in Minot, people who know the disease all too well were at the 12th Annual Parkinson’s Symposium.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear presenters talk about insurance, research development and even CBD. We spoke to one woman whose husband suffers from the nervous system disorder, and she said it’s all about awareness.

“When I found that he had Parkinson’s I wanted to do everything I can to help him to manage, deal with it, help with it anyway I can,” said Christine Burcham, whose husband has Parkinson’s.

“And then we got into Parkinson’s Foundation to help other people around North Dakota.”

She also said that there are a lot of people who suffer from the disease but don’t know where they can get help, which is why she and her husband are spreading the word.