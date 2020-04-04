Coronavirus
13 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 3; total is now 186

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 3, bringing the statewide total to 186.

A total of 30 people are hospitalized due to the virus, 63 are reported as recovered.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Cass County has the highest number with 48.

Burleigh County is second with 34.

Stark County is third with 22.

Morton County is fourth with 16 cases.

Other counties include:

6,207 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (68 cases), than contracted via travel outside the state (28 cases).

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

More on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

