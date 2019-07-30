Hot Temperatures With Severe Storms Back In The Forecast

Today: Sunny and warmer. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with the hottest temperatures in Western ND. The 70s will mostly be east of Hwy 83. The southeasterly wind will increase a bit to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Montana by early evening. They will push east and diminish. We have a marginal risk for severe storms in far Western ND for this evening, including for Williston and Dickinson.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and increasing heat and humidity. Afternoon sun with highs in the 80s and 90s. There’s a slight chance for evening and overnight storms that may become severe.