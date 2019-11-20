Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

$15 million high school in Parshall almost complete

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The high school that currently sits in Parshall was built in the 1960s, and with the constant growth, a new school was badly needed.

PJ Walker has the latest on the new building, and the excitement that surrounds it.

Last year voters in Parshall approved a $5 million bond that would tear down the current school and place the new one right beside it. The superintendent said with growing issues to the structure, it was time for a new building.

“The old school is cracking, shifting, those kind of things. Doors don’t shut as well as they should be,” said Shane Sagert, Superintendent.

But that won’t be a problem with the new building.

With a little more than 100 students, not only will this be a new place to learn, but also a place to grow.in to.

“We’re just going to move the 7th-12th grade here this year, and just kind of play it by ear. We’re possibly looking at having the 6th graders over here next year as well,” said Sagert.

Over 20,000 square feet larger than the current school, the new building was in part paid for by the MHA nation, and one teacher said this is an exciting adventure for the entire community.

“It’s amazing just what opening a new school, a new building, can really do to bring unity to the staff and to the students,” Mary Quillin, teacher.

She said they have an idea of what to expect, but still, the unknown is keeping them on the edge of their seats.

“There’s an excitement about. We’ve been talking about where the different classrooms are going to be. A lot more space. I think it’s going to make moving around the school a lot easier,” adds Quillin.

The school was supposed to be finished by mid-December, but the weather has slowed down construction. The superintendent said if all goes as planned, they now expect to be in the building no later than January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge