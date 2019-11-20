$15 million high school in Parshall almost complete

The high school that currently sits in Parshall was built in the 1960s, and with the constant growth, a new school was badly needed.

PJ Walker has the latest on the new building, and the excitement that surrounds it.

Last year voters in Parshall approved a $5 million bond that would tear down the current school and place the new one right beside it. The superintendent said with growing issues to the structure, it was time for a new building.

“The old school is cracking, shifting, those kind of things. Doors don’t shut as well as they should be,” said Shane Sagert, Superintendent.

But that won’t be a problem with the new building.

With a little more than 100 students, not only will this be a new place to learn, but also a place to grow.in to.

“We’re just going to move the 7th-12th grade here this year, and just kind of play it by ear. We’re possibly looking at having the 6th graders over here next year as well,” said Sagert.

Over 20,000 square feet larger than the current school, the new building was in part paid for by the MHA nation, and one teacher said this is an exciting adventure for the entire community.

“It’s amazing just what opening a new school, a new building, can really do to bring unity to the staff and to the students,” Mary Quillin, teacher.

She said they have an idea of what to expect, but still, the unknown is keeping them on the edge of their seats.

“There’s an excitement about. We’ve been talking about where the different classrooms are going to be. A lot more space. I think it’s going to make moving around the school a lot easier,” adds Quillin.

The school was supposed to be finished by mid-December, but the weather has slowed down construction. The superintendent said if all goes as planned, they now expect to be in the building no later than January.