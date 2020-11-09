2 cans of food + $10 can get you a dozen roses at local florists

Helping the community has never smelled better. That’s because it’s Caring Rose Week.

This week at several local flower shops, if you donate two cans of food you can get a dozen roses for $10. Usually, those roses are about $45.

This is the 12th year the Flower Box in Minot is participating. Last year, the shop received more than 1,100 pounds of food.

“We have so many people out of work right now, it’s unbelievable. So, I want the food bank as full as we can possibly get the food bank because everything is donated it’s staying right here in Minot at our local food pantry. Everybody needs our help right now, really, really bad,” said Tammy Holen, owner of Flower Box.

The roses are available through Saturday — or until they run out.

