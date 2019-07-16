Three people died this afternoon in a 2 vehicle crash.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., on July 15th, Northeast of Douglas.

A Silverado was traveling West on Highway 23 and a Suburban was traveling East.

The Silverado crossed the center line and struck the Suburban head-on.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch…

The Silverado landed upright, but the Suburban landed on its passenger side and started on fire.

It was fully engulged in flames.

According to the Highway Patorl– 2 people in the Suburban died on scene, but a little girl was pulled to safety by some bystanders.

One person was in the Silverado, that person also died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.