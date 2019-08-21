2015 Spill even Bigger

North Dakota’s Health Department says a 2015 pipeline spill of liquid natural gas in the western part of the state is much bigger than originally reported and could take another decade to clean up.



Oklahoma-based Oneok Partners reported a 10-gallon spill of natural gas condensate from a pipeline at its Garden Creek gas plant near Watford City in July 2015.

North Dakota Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt says the company reported last October that it had recovered 240,000 gallons of the liquid gas and that cleanup was ongoing. But the state report of the spill was never updated to reflect the severity.

The larger-than-publicized spill was first reported by DeSmog, a blog dedicated to fighting climate change misinformation. It cited an unnamed person who provided a document that said the spill could be as large as 11 million gallons.

Oneok says that estimate was just “hypothetical assumptions” done by a consultant.