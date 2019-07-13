2019 Lions All-Star basketball series preview

This Monday, the Lions All-Star basketball game series will start in the Capital City. We will preview all sides.

Class A Girls

The Class A Girls are headlined by Century’s Lilly Keplin and Mandan’s Megan Zander, both ladies will play women’s basketball this coming winter for the University of North Dakota.

Century girls coach Ron Metz earned the head coaching job after winning the Class A Girls State title which gives him one more chance to coach Keplin and Mya Klein.

“I’m so glad that I get that one more opportunity to be coached by [Ron Metz], Klein said. “It’s going to be fun and we’re just having a bunch of fun. We’re taking it serious but we’re just playing for fun.”

Class A Boys

They are in Fargo for practice. Many of these names on the roster will sound familiar: Joe Jahner from Bismarck High, Treyton Mattern from Century and Ben Schmidt from St. Mary’s. All three are playing their final games as high schoolers.

St. Mary’s Ben Schmidt said the style of play from each region really shows up in practice.

“You can really see the differences between some of the player’s types of game,” Schmidt said. “Just to try to put that all together and figure their games out, it’s not an easy thing to do.”

Class B Girls

The Class B Girls practiced at Legacy High ahead of their game Monday.

Amanda Allen of Medina Pingree Buchanan and Erin Walcker of Beulah headline some of the names that will be on this year’s 2019 squad.

Many of these girls say they are excited to play with players they competed against in the past, but for some being a part of this team is a dream come true.

“This has always been one of my goals as a high school basketball player, to get to this game,” says Medina’s Amanda Allen. “I’ve watched it every year and I’ve always looked up to the girls who’ve been playing in it.”

Class B Boys

On the Class B Boys side, we have second-team all-state performers Macauley Young from Shiloh Christian and Cody Perkins from Mott-Regent, both will be teammates next year at Bismarck State College.

Cody said things are moving fast, but he feels he can handle it.

“It’s a big transition for sure,” Perkins said. “You only get a few days to get in the gym and get on the grind with them and they just go out and play. Just showcase your talents.”

Last year, Class B won three of the four matchups. The girls’ game tips off Monday at 6 p.m. at Legacy High School.