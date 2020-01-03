2019 Was A Year For Weather Records

There are so many ways to look at data. It can be daily, monthly, and even seasonal. It helps to put things into perspective when you compare what actually happened with a typical year.

Some of the records observed last year:

Bismarck: February was the 4th coldest on record. September was the 2nd wettest.

Minot: February was the coldest on record. It was the 3rd driest February at just a tenth of an inch of moisture. That was behind 2005 and 1965 where Minot only received a trace those years. It was the 2nd driest March and the wettest September. Minot ended the year with the driest December on record.

It’s important to note here that these numbers represent what the airports in Minot and Bismarck have recorded. Data will vary across the state but it was incredibly dry in the north during the Spring and we had a historically wet fall all across the state.

