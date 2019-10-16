3 North Dakota women share their Angel and Rainbow stories

MINOT — It doesn’t matter how long they lived, they still lived.

Oct. 15 is National Angel Baby Day.

“An angel baby is a baby that you lose. It doesn’t matter if it’s lost at six weeks, 20 weeks, 36 weeks, 5-weeks-old after birth. It’s a child that you have lost,” said mother Katreena Zodrow.

Angel babies are more common than you might think. One in four women has a pregnancy that ends in a loss.

Zodrow had three healthy pregnancies before she had her angel baby, 20 weeks early.

“She was born at 5:53 pm on Dec. 20, 2014. She was 8.7 oz and 9.5 inches long. She lived for two hours in our arms,” said Zodrow. But she isn’t the only mom who wants to share her story.

After struggling for two years with infertility, Trista Guttormson found out she was pregnant. 18 days later, she suffered a miscarriage.

A few months later, she was pregnant with her daughter and gave birth 18 weeks later, only to lose another child.

She and her husband waited six months before trying to conceive again. 14 weeks later she went into labor again.

“By the time he was born he had already, kind of, passed away because it had been a while of a little bit of trauma there. But, we kind of knew what we were expecting and went through the whole thing all over again,” said mother Guttormson.

And another mom has a similar story. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy in July 2014.

Two years later, she gave birth to her daughter at 17 weeks pregnant. Less than a year later, she gave birth to her son at 22 weeks.

“We buried him right next to his sister, Everly, and we named him Asher,” said mother Courtney Mosbrucker.

And, it’s not just the moms who go through this.

“Sometimes people forget about the dads and how much it really affects them too because they have to watch…they have to watch their wife go through that and there’s nothing they can do. They aren’t able to help you physically, they can only be there to support you,” said Guttormson.

Through all of the grief and pain they were all able to give birth to rainbow babies, which is a baby born after an angel baby.

“The minute I found out I was pregnant with her, I was just…my emotions were everywhere. You try to be excited but at the same time, you’re terrified,” said Mosbrucker.

“Every tear you shed is just kind of all worth it in the end and it just really has healed our hearts so much to have him with us now,” said Guttormson.

“He has brought so much joy and happiness back to our lives, and he’s healed our hearts in a little way. It doesn’t take away that piece that’s missing from her, but he has healed our hearts in ways that I can’t imagine that I would ever be able to feel that happiness again,” said Zodrow.

The moms told KX News they have little footprints and handprints from their babies thanks to the hospitals that tried to aid the grieving process.