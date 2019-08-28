31st Annual Great Tomato Festival

The terrific tomato get together is happening now in the Magic City.

It’s the 31st year that this event has been put on and it’s better then ever.

They have everything from live music, a silent and live auction, to, of course, those ripe and red tomatoes.

We spoke with the founder of the event and she says 31 years ago, she never thought that it would turn into an event of this magnitude.

She shared with us what she looks forward to the most, year after year.

“We love to just get out in the community, you know talk with people, they see us coming, they know where we’re coming from. They’re on board, and that’s the most gratifying part of it for me.

Tickets are 35 dollars at the door and all of the proceeds will go into helping 3 non-profits in Minot including the public library, the Taube Museum, and the symphony.