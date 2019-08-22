4,000 volunteers needed for Norsk Hostfest

The Norsk Hostfest may be a month away, but the planning has been going on year round.

The festival, happening September 24-28 at the North Dakota fairgrounds, requires a lot of people to make it happen.

The chair of the volunteer committee says they need volunteers to help with everything from retail sales, to parking. She says with such a massive event, they need all hands on deck.

“When you go visit Hostfest and when you see all the wonderful decorations that are there, it puts you in the festival mood. They don’t get there magically. We have to have people to actually come in and put them up. So we need people who will do that.”

Sisco says they need about 4 thousand volunteers to help with the festival. To find out how you can pitch in, CLICK HERE