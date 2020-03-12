5 North Dakota colleges temporarily switching to online classes due to COVID-19

Video

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Despite five North Dakota colleges temporarily switching to online classes, Bismarck State College (BSC) announced on Thursday that classes will resume as normal on Monday, March 23, after Spring Break.

BSC said students who would prefer not attending in-person classes are free to make arrangements with their instructors. They will be accommodated to the extent possible in completing their courses online.

Campus operations will continue as normal, but all out-of-state college-sponsored travel is canceled until further notice.

Dickinson State University (DSU) announced they will also be temporarily switching to online classes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Administrators said they will arrange for alternative course delivery from Monday, March 23 through Monday, April 13.

“This is an unusual time as we face unprecedented circumstances. We are taking these measures to ensure the safety of our campus and community,” said DSU Interim President Steve Easton.

Non-residential students are encouraged to plan ahead if they leave campus for spring break, and take what they will need (e.g., electronics, textbooks, class materials and valuables). Students who have contracts for housing can continue to live on campus, and dining services will remain open.

Williston State College (WSC) is the latest college in North Dakota to temporarily switch to online classes.

For the two weeks following spring break, March 23 through April 3, WSC will switch to online classes. Beginning March 14, students who leave campus for spring break should not return to campus for an additional period of two weeks.

Students are encouraged to stay away from residence and dining halls. WSC said it expects to resume face-to-face classes on Monday, April 6.

In addition to the temporary online classes switch, the WSC in Arizona event scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, in Scottsdale, Arizona has been canceled.

“WSC acknowledges that these extraordinary times require exceptional measures to deal with a health risk that impacts us all. At present, the best option available to limit the spread of COVID-19 is minimized contact with large concentrations of people,” said WSC President John Miller.

Minot State University (MSU) Thursday afternoon announced it will switch from in-person classes to remote instruction for two weeks, March 23 to April 3, right after its spring break.

“Faculty will determine how best to utilize technology so students can continue with their education during these two weeks,” MSU stated in a news release.

The campus will remain open. However, hours of operation and services in certain departments may be limited depending on employee availability and campus needs.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust our course delivery timeline as conditions warrant,” the university said.

NDSU and UND announced earlier Thursday they would be shifting to temporary online classes after spring break on their respective campuses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12"

Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Windy with decreasing clouds"

New Home Buyers

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Home Buyers"

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Dakota Game and Fish Department: CWD Increase Likely"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge