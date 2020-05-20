70 percent of the stores now open at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck

The Kirkwood Mall is seeing a lot more traffic, while following guidelines and practicing safe social distancing.

70 percent of the stores inside the mall are open as of Wednesday. That’s a big difference from the past few weeks since the shutdown when only a hand-full of stores remained open. The Kirkwood Mall Manager says despite the pandemic, people are excited to shop.

“Every day as more and more stores open, we see more and more traffic. We’re seeing families, we’re seeing groups of kids. Everyone just wants to get back to normal,” said General Manager Jennifer Wilson.

And if you’re curious about the new restaurants opening in the mall parking lot, we’ll find out more on those June 1.