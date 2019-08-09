This Saturday, the 8th annual Ride to Remember motorcycle run will kick off.

This is Minot’s Domestic Violence Crisis center’s biggest fundraisers.



Even thought the ride is fun and people look forward to it, they all know they’re there for a serious matter…



And, one employee told us the money they raise helps out tremendously.

Tara Bjornson: So the money we through our fundraisers, goes to fill in gaps that the gap funding that we have doesn’t always cover. For for example we has to replace the pump for out lift station this spring and that’s not covered by grant dollars.

The ride starts at the Dakota Lounge in Minot at noon and finishes up around 6:00 pm.