9/11 flight attendant’s ring survives plane crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “No way, that’s not possible, that’s physically not possible,” said Alyson Low, when she spoke about her sister Sara Low’s two rings that were found in the area she was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Despite piles of rubble and fires burning floors deep into the ground where the fallen towers laid, the rings were recovered, intact.

Sara was a flight attendant on American Airlines flight 11 when it flew into the North World Trade Center Tower at 8:45 that morning.

Watch the video above to see how significant one of the rings recovered was to Sara and Alyson’s relationship.

