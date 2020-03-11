Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Today: A mostly cloudy start with a slight chance for isolated sprinkles and light snow. Highs will warm to the 50s with increasing westerly wind to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. A slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s. Wind will shift behind the evening cold front and become northwesterly at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: A colder and windier day. The northwest wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph. Highs will be cooler and mostly in the 30s.