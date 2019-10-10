YHF: Reading those tricky food labels

MINOT — Almost every packaged food product has a nutrition label listed, giving buyers a peek of what they’re actually eating. But how many of us know how to read it?

In today’s Your Health First, we show you what you should be looking for.

More than half of Americans don’t read food labels, and one expert said it could cost you.

“If you have high blood pressure, start looking at the sodium on food labels. If you have diabetes, start looking at the carbohydrates,” said Kayla Cole, dietician at Trinity Health.

In a Nutrition Label class offered by Trinity Health, Cole said reading labels can be tricky.

“I think labels can be really daunting because there are so many numbers and we don’t know what we want them to say, or what they do say,” said Cole.

Cole also said there are misconceptions about what you should be looking for, like the daily value which is the total for the entire day, not just one meal or snack.

It can all be confusing, but one grocery store worker said she is ready to help those who are lost like she once was.

“I’m thinking that a young mom that wants to read labels is going to have to make a separate trip to the grocery store in order to know what she’s going to buy before she comes in,” said Lucille Loftesnes, grocery store worker and class attendee.

Loftesnes said with the information she’s learned, she can still pick and choose the foods she wants.

“Even though it might look like something that has too much of one of the ingredients that you shouldn’t have, you could have it based on what some of the other ingredients are,” said Loftesnes.

Trinity Health offers Nutritional Label classes as well as cooking classes throughout the year.

Interested participants are asked to register by calling 857-5268.