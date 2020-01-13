A Big Arctic Push Means Life-Threatening Cold This Week

Today: Cloudy with scattered snow in northern ND. Highs will range from the single digits to the 20s with a light northeasterly wind. Accumulation will be less than an inch for most.

Tonight: Scattered snow with widespread subzero lows. New snow accumulation will be less than an inch. The NW wind will stay around 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with colder highs mostly in the single digits. NW wind 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

This Week: Temperatures will drop to widespread subzero daytime highs. Overnight lows will range from -10° to -25°. Life-threatening wind chills will drop to as low as -50° in the North buy Thursday morning.

