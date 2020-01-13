A Big Arctic Push Means Life-Threatening Cold This Week

Are you cold and don't feel like leaving the house... but, you do want to follow through with that new year's resolution and get or maintain physical fitness?

You may have heard of Peloton, the at-home streaming fitness service that has been at the forefront in recent years.

With at-home fitness becoming more and more in demand, Spectrum Fitness is now on board with it, too.

Last month, Spectrum Fitness online rolled out, allowing its members to access group fitness classes from the comfort of their own homes.

Instructors record cardio, strength, and pilates classes and upload them to the website within the same day.

As soon as classes are online, they're available at any time.

"I feel like North Dakota is a place where this would be handy," said Rachelle Sian, Spectrum Fitness owner & instructor. "It's cold, we get snowed in, we've got people that live in rural areas that maybe don't want to drive an hour into town to take a class and drive home. So it's really convenient for farmers and our people that live out of town in smaller communities to have something that they can do with the community, but from home."